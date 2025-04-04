ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Visits Thailand's Wat Pho Temple Of Reclining Buddha

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Bangkok's Wat Pho temple, famous for its architecture and the massive 46-metre long statue of the Reclining Buddha.

As a special gesture, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra accompanied Modi to the shrine where he paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhist monks at the temple.

The Prime Minister also presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capital to the shrine of the Reclining Buddha and recalled the strong and vibrant civilisational ties that exist between India and Thailand.

“Today, I had the honour of visiting the historic Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan Or Wat Pho in Bangkok. I thank Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the special gesture of coming to the Temple with me,” Modi posted on X.

“One of Thailand’s most revered spiritual landmarks, Wat Pho also symbolises Thailand’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. World over, people derive strength from Lord Buddha’s teachings,” he said.