PM Modi Visits Thailand's Wat Pho Temple Of Reclining Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Wat Pho Temple, in Bangkok (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 7:19 PM IST

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Bangkok's Wat Pho temple, famous for its architecture and the massive 46-metre long statue of the Reclining Buddha.

As a special gesture, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra accompanied Modi to the shrine where he paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhist monks at the temple.

The Prime Minister also presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capital to the shrine of the Reclining Buddha and recalled the strong and vibrant civilisational ties that exist between India and Thailand.

“Today, I had the honour of visiting the historic Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan Or Wat Pho in Bangkok. I thank Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the special gesture of coming to the Temple with me,” Modi posted on X.

“One of Thailand’s most revered spiritual landmarks, Wat Pho also symbolises Thailand’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. World over, people derive strength from Lord Buddha’s teachings,” he said.

The Prime Minister said these teachings also form the basis of an age-old civilisational bond between India and Thailand. Later he also shared a video of his visit on X and described it as “memorable”.

The Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho, has the largest collection of Buddha images in Thailand and is the country's earliest centre for public learning.

Wat Pho was built in the 16th century as a monastery and was restored in 1788 by King Rama-I, who established Bangkok as the capital of Thailand.

The temples that exist today were completed during the reign of King Rama III, who extended much of Wat Pho in 1832, particularly the South Vihara and the West Vihara, where the Reclining Buddha is housed. The Reclining Buddha was completed in 1848 and remains the largest in Bangkok.

