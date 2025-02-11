PM Modi To Visit US Tomorrow Amid Trump’s Tariff War, Expert Says Visit To Strengthen Ties For The Next Four Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi is currently engaged in important diplomatic travel. After his historic visit to France, all eyes are on PM Modi’s visit to the US on February 12, Wednesday. He is set to meet with US Prez Donald Trump at the White House, where they will address crucial topics such as trade, immigration, defence, and energy collaboration.

ETV Bharat looks at the significance of this visit which comes amidst Trump’s tariff war. Will this visit thwart India-specific tariffs and further bolster the bilateral relationship between India and the United States?

Speaking to ETV Bharat, India’s former ambassador to the US, Yogesh Gupta said, “PM’s visit to USA on 12-13 Feb is extremely important as it allows both countries to exchange views on important issues like the situation in the Indo-Pacific, independence, freedom of transportation and non-admissibility of threats to China’s neighbours, end to the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Middle East. It will provide an opportunity to exchange views on other important international and regional issues like the situation in Bangladesh, Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism against India, and the exemption for the development of Chabahar port for aiding Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

“⁠The two countries will also exchange views on the provision of technology by the USA to manufacture F 414 GE Engines, Stryker Combat Vehicles, space missions, small atomic reactors, semiconductors and microchips and solar equipment. The USA has not imposed any tariffs against India so far. The two countries will discuss their trade, investment and defence cooperation and how they can trade more to reduce the deficit, shifting of supply chains and more investments in each other”, he added.

The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to the US also comes in the wake of the recent controversial deportation of Indian detainees, which has sparked concerns in New Delhi.

Former diplomat Gupta commented on the matter, emphasizing India's strong stance against any form of illegal immigration. He stated that India is willing to accept back any individuals who can be confirmed as Indian nationals through proper documentation. Furthermore, he noted that India will advocate for the USA to handle their repatriation under humanitarian conditions. “This topic is expected to be a key discussion point between the leaders of both nations. Additionally, New Delhi aims to urge the US to simplify the visa process for Indian nationals, including those seeking visitor, tourist, business, and H1B visas, in acknowledgement of their skills and the contributions they have made to the development of the US”, he added.

Meanwhile, Prof Harsh V.Pant, an expert in international relations, security studies, and strategic affairs, pointed out that this visit is essential as it comes at the very beginning of Trump's presidency. It may pave the way for India and the U.S. to establish a foundation for the next four years, bringing a degree of predictability to their relationship.

“Given Trump’s highly unpredictable nature, it is crucial to foster some stability in this relationship. I believe this visit can contribute significantly to this bilateral engagement. There are numerous issues on which India and the U.S. will collaborate during this visit, ranging from the economy and tariffs to immigration, defence and security, relations with China, and technology. On some of these matters, India faces challenges, while on others, it can make a compelling case as a credible and important partner”, Prof Pant said.

He pointed out that the give-and-take approach will be crucial with Trump.

“India is already indicating its willingness to work with the U.S. on illegal immigration, having conducted one round of deportations. Additionally, India has recently lowered tariffs on certain products within various sectors. Of course, India will continue to be a significant buyer of American defence equipment. Overall, a wide range of issues will keep India engaged with the U.S., and India will advocate for its willingness to collaborate on several fronts. While some negotiations may prove challenging, the involvement of top leadership will be essential, underscoring the importance of this visit. The message this visit sends globally is that both India and the U.S. value their partnership and that their top leaders are committed to investing in it”, added Harsh V. Pant.

Modi's decision to travel so early in US President Trump's tenure signifies that India intends to maintain a strong diplomatic relationship at the highest level. Furthermore, the board meeting that occurred promptly after Mr. Trump's inauguration highlights the mutual interest in continuing collaboration on issues related to the Indo-Pacific. In summary, we can expect a lot of continuity in this partnership, despite the volatility that Mr. Trump's leadership may introduce. The ambition of this visit is to reduce that volatility”, said Prof Harsh V. Pant.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi would be amongst the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump. It is pertinent to note that PM Modi has been invited to visit the U.S. within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office which shows the importance of the India-U.S. partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support that this partnership enjoys in the United States.

In the previous week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that there has been a very close rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi dating back to President Trump's first term. There is an obvious convergence of interests between the two countries in several areas, trade, investment, technology, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism in the security of the Indo-Pacific, and of course, people-to-people relations. The 5.4 million strong Indian community in the U.S. and the more than 350,000 students from India who are pursuing studies in Indian universities strengthen this bond immeasurably.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously labelled India a "significant abuser" in trade matters, urging the country to enhance its purchase of American-made security equipment. This step is crucial for fostering a fairer, mutually beneficial trading relationship between the two nations.