Prime Minister Modi Meets Tulsi Gabbard, Calls Her 'Strong Votary' Of India-US Friendship

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, and discussed various aspects of ties between the two countries with focus on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism and emerging threats.

Modi also congratulated Hindu-American Gabbard on her confirmation as the nation’s top intelligence official. She was confirmed on Wednesday. "Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary," Modi posted on X.

Discussions also focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and emerging threats, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday around 5.30 pm (Thursday, 4 am IST) after a visit to France where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi and Trump will hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday.

“Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet,” Modi said on X. On Wednesday, Gabbard was sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office, hours after the Senate confirmed her, The Hill reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath of office to Gabbard, who Trump called “an American of extraordinary courage and patriotism.” He noted that she was deployed three times in the Army National Guard and that she is a former Democratic congresswoman, riffing “Can you believe that?”

Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, had faced bipartisan scepticism about her suitability for overseeing the spy agencies. Gabbard thanked the president for his trust in her and vowed to “refocus our intelligence community” after she was sworn in.

“Unfortunately, the American people have very little trust in the intelligence community, largely because they’ve seen the weaponization and politicization of an entity that is supposed to be purely focused on ensuring our national security,” the new intelligence chief said.

The Senate confirmed her in a 52-48 vote, following two months of deliberations over whether Gabbard is qualified enough to lead the intelligence agencies and prepare Trump’s daily intelligence brief.