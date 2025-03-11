ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Arrives In Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit at the invitation of his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Before leaving for Mauritius, Modi Monday said that his visit would open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations. Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate "our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples".

A contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the celebrations on Wednesday along with a warship of the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.