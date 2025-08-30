PM Modi Travels In Bullet Train; Concludes His Japan Visit

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled in the bullet train to reach Sendai. Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba personally accompanied Prime Minister Modi during .

Ishiba and PM Modi thus showcased the bond of friendship between the two. In a post on X, Ishiba said, "With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the Indian train drivers. Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. He travelled by Shinkansen from Tokyo to Sendai to tour key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet-train coach manufacturing site.

The semiconductor facility, located near Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, is being developed by Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in collaboration with SBI Holdings and Japanese partners under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC).

Situated in the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village, the plant represents one of Japan's largest efforts to revive its domestic chip-making industry. The plant will produce 12-inch semiconductor wafers, starting with 40-nanometre technology and later expanding to 28 nm and 55 nm nodes. Its main focus will be on automotive electronics, a sector seeing growing demand from electric vehicles and next-generation mobility solutions. Once operational, the facility is expected to manufacture about 40,000 wafers per month, making it a significant contributor to Japan's domestic chip supply.

The Prime Minister also concluded his visit to Japan and has left for China for the all-important SCO Summit. This is PM Modi's first visit to China after seven years.