PM Modi To Visit Poland - First Ever Visit By An Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on 21-22 August. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

The ​Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. He will call on President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Ukraine. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

PM Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week at the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. "This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," said Secretary West Tanmaya Lal during a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine here.

The Secretary West also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will also be discussed during PM Modi's visit to Ukraine. He noted that Conflict is ongoing and reiterated India's stand, saying, "Resolution can only come thru dialogue and diplomacy. Solution cannot be found on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry formally announced the visit of PM Modi to Ukraine."On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations. During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed", Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

​Prime Minister’s engagements in Kyiv will touch on a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community, including students during the visit. PM’s landmark visit to Ukraine will help further consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties.