ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi To Visit Poland - First Ever Visit By An Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on August 21 and 22. During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. PM Modi will then visit Ukraine on August 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Poland and Ukraine
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on 21-22 August. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

The ​Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. He will call on President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Ukraine. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

PM Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week at the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. "This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," said Secretary West Tanmaya Lal during a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine here.

The Secretary West also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will also be discussed during PM Modi's visit to Ukraine. He noted that Conflict is ongoing and reiterated India's stand, saying, "Resolution can only come thru dialogue and diplomacy. Solution cannot be found on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry formally announced the visit of PM Modi to Ukraine."On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations. During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed", Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

​Prime Minister’s engagements in Kyiv will touch on a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community, including students during the visit. PM’s landmark visit to Ukraine will help further consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on 21-22 August. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

The ​Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. He will call on President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Ukraine. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

PM Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week at the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. "This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," said Secretary West Tanmaya Lal during a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine here.

The Secretary West also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will also be discussed during PM Modi's visit to Ukraine. He noted that Conflict is ongoing and reiterated India's stand, saying, "Resolution can only come thru dialogue and diplomacy. Solution cannot be found on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry formally announced the visit of PM Modi to Ukraine."On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations. During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed", Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

​Prime Minister’s engagements in Kyiv will touch on a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community, including students during the visit. PM’s landmark visit to Ukraine will help further consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIPM MODI TO VISIT UKRAINEINDIAN COMMUNITY IN POLANDINDIAN COMMUNITY IN UKRAINEPM MODI POLAND VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.