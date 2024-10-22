ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi to Hold First In-Person Talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Sidelines of BRICS on Wednesday

New Delhi: In a significant development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday confirmed that there will be a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, 23 Oct, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The 16th BRICS meeting in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from 22-24 October.

This comes after Ministry of External Affairs said that over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums.

And as a result of these discussions, agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. India and China will be taking the next steps on this.

During the special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Kazan today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on the question of India-China reaching agreement on border patrolling along LAC, said, "In the pending areas under discussion, patrolling and indeed grazing activities, wherever applicable, will revert to the situation as it obtained in 2020".

"As far as the disengagement agreements reached previously are concerned, those agreements were not reopened in these discussions. The agreement that was reached yesterday was focused on issues that had remained outstanding in the last couple of years", said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.