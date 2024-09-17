PM Modi to Embark on a Visit to US Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States of America during 21-23 September. During the visit, Prime Minister will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Biden on 21 September.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, the Ministry of External affairs said.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.

On 23 September, Prime Minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

While in New York, Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on 22 September. Prime Minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. Prime Minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.