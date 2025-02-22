ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi To Attend Mauritius' National Day Celebrations As Guest Of Honour: Mauritian Counterpart Ramgoolam

Mauritius commemorates its National Day annually on March 12th. The day marks the anniversary of Mauritius's independence from British rule in 1968.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he departs after delivering remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he departs after delivering remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at Mauritius' National Day celebrations next month, his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam has announced, calling it a testimony of the close bilateral ties.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam said it is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality despite his very tight schedule. Mauritius commemorates its National Day on March 12th every year. The day marks the anniversary of Mauritius's independence from British rule in 1968.

"In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure in informing the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the guest of honour for our National Day celebrations," Ramgoolam said.

He also mentioned Modi's recent visits to Paris and the United States to highlight the Indian leader's busy schedule. "The visit of Shri Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations," Ramgoolam said. President Droupadi Murmu attended Mauritius' National Day celebrations last year as the chief guest.

