"Thank you, New York!": PM Modi After Historic Address To Indian Diaspora In New York

New York [US]: Following his historic address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the city on Monday.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi thanked the New York crowd who were present at the event and shared glimpses from the memorable community programme.
"Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined," he said.
Thank you New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined. @ModiandUS pic.twitter.com/2OokNwYTb2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024
In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.
In his over one-hour speech, he also apprised the audience of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing- from being an importer to an exporter and digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.
Later on Sunday (local time), Prime Minister Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.
PM Modi emphasized India's growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors.