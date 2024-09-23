ETV Bharat / international

"Thank you, New York!": PM Modi After Historic Address To Indian Diaspora In New York

author img

By ANI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Prime Minister Modi was in New York on Sunday (local time) to address the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome him.

"Thank you, New York!": PM Modi After Historic Address To Indian Diaspora In New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in New York, USA on Sunday (PTI)

New York [US]: Following his historic address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the city on Monday.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi thanked the New York crowd who were present at the event and shared glimpses from the memorable community programme.

"Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined," he said.

Prime Minister Modi was in New York on Sunday (local time) to address the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.During his address, PM Modi touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India's rising global stature and economic growth.

In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.
In his over one-hour speech, he also apprised the audience of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing- from being an importer to an exporter and digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.

Later on Sunday (local time), Prime Minister Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.
PM Modi emphasized India's growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors.

New York [US]: Following his historic address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the city on Monday.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi thanked the New York crowd who were present at the event and shared glimpses from the memorable community programme.

"Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined," he said.

Prime Minister Modi was in New York on Sunday (local time) to address the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.During his address, PM Modi touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India's rising global stature and economic growth.

In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.
In his over one-hour speech, he also apprised the audience of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing- from being an importer to an exporter and digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.

Later on Sunday (local time), Prime Minister Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.
PM Modi emphasized India's growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIMODI US VISITPM MODI IN US

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.