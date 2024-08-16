ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Stresses Need To Deescalate Situation In Call With Netanyahu

By PTI

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for deescalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

Modi called for an "early and peaceful resolution" of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy". In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire. The Ministry of External Affairs later in a statement said Modi received a telephone call from Netanyahu.

"The two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia," it said. Modi emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation, the MEA said, adding he reiterated India's call for immediate release of all hostages and the need for continued humanitarian assistance for the affected.

He called for an "early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy", it said. "The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, the MEA said, adding, the two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

