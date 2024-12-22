PM Modi Spreads Warmth, Says India Ready With Skill, Manpower For 'New Kuwait'

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in the gulf country in 43 years, promised India's readiness for a 'new Kuwait, assuring skill, technology, innovation and manpower that India can provide.

In a message on X, PM Modi wrote, "India and Kuwait share multifaceted ties rooted in history, culture and mutual respect. Our strong relations extend across energy, trade and investments. We also have a vibrant Indian diaspora strengthening the friendship further. I highlighted this, and a wide range of other issues in this interview with KUNA."

The Prime Minister spoke about India's intent to be a part of Kuwait's growth story in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). He was interviewed by the news agency's director general Fatma Al-Salem with whom a photograph of his shaking hands was posted by the media house.

"Indian Premier in an interview with KUNA Director General Fatma Al-Salem: Trade, commerce important pillars of ties with Kuwait PM Modi: Considerable potential for bilateral cooperation in areas like pharmaceutical, health and technology," read KUNA X handle. The article in KUNA mentioned PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' event in Kuwait, where he spoke about India's soft power. He said the two countries are connected with the bonds of the heart.

The visit holds immense significance as it follows the last prime ministerial trip to Kuwait by the late Indira Gandhi in 1981. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s visit in 2009 was the last high-level engagement from India to the Gulf nation.

"I have reached Kuwait just two and a half hours ago, since the time I have stepped here, I am feeling a different sense of belonging, a different warmth all around. You all have come from different states of India, but seeing all of you, it seems as if a mini Hindustan has come in front of me,” he added.

The Prime Minister said India and Kuwait will become partners in prosperity. “In the decades to come, we will become partners in our prosperity. Our goals aren’t different! The people of Kuwait are building New Kuwait. The people of Bharat are working to build India into a developed nation by 2047. Through trade and innovation, Kuwait wants to become a dynamic economy. India is focussing on innovation and strengthening its economy. Both goals support each other,” he said.

“In the past, the relationship that was built by culture and commerce is scaling new heights today. Today, Kuwait is an important energy and trade partner of India. For the Kuwaiti companies too, India is a huge investment destination. His Highness Crown Prince of Kuwait, during our meeting in New York, said, ‘When you are in need, India is your destination.’ The citizens of India and Kuwait have always helped each other in times of distress,” he said.

PM Modi also visited a labour camp in Mina Abdullah, marking the first official program of his historic visit to the West Asian nation and praised Indian workers. The labour camp houses approximately 1,500 Indian nationals from various states across India. During the interaction, PM Modi inquired about the well-being of the workers and highlighted several welfare initiatives undertaken by the Indian government over the last decade.

"Even though you have lived here for years, your contributions to India's progress are invaluable. The money you send home every month has made India one of the top countries in the world," he said, addressing the workers at the labour camp. PM Modi also acknowledged the respect Indian workers have earned globally. "Indian workers are trusted worldwide for their honesty, diligence, and dedication. This reputation is not built overnight but through years of hard work. That is why today, India's youth are in demand worldwide," he added.

Why Kuwait special for India

At the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi is engaging in high-level talks with the Kuwaiti leadership, including the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister. These discussions aim to review and enhance collaborations in key areas such as trade, energy, investment, culture, and the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Kuwait is a critical partner for India, ranking as the sixth-largest supplier of crude oil and meeting 3 per cent of India’s energy needs. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with Indian exports growing 34.7 per cent year-on-year. Notably, investments by Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority, in India have exceeded $10 billion, reinforcing the financial ties between the nations.