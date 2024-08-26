ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Speaks To US President Biden, Briefs Him On His Ukraine Visit, Discusses Situation In Bangladesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Three days after he visited war-ravaged Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden and discussed various issues including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Biden and appreciated his commitment to the India-US partnership.
PM Modi with US President Joe Biden (IANS)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he and Biden also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for the early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.

The phone talks, initiated by Biden, came three days after Modi paid a high-profile visit to Kyiv during which he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi said. "We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," he said.

Following the unfolding political developments in Bangladesh, India has been consistently pressing to ensure the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine," it said.

Modi reiterated India's "consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy" and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability, it said. "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh," the PMO said.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia last month triggered criticism from the Biden administration and anguish in some Western capitals. The PMO said Modi and Biden also reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

Interestingly, Modi also had a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that figured cooperation under Quad among other issues. His phone talks with Biden and Albanese came amid speculation that this year's Quad summit may take place on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future in New York next month.

On Modi's conversation with Biden, the PMO said the prime minister conveyed his appreciation for the US president's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which it said is based on "shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties".

"The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity," it said. It said Modi received the call from Biden and that the two leaders agreed to stay in touch. (Agency inputs)

Read More

  1. India Makes It Clear: Peace Summits On Ukraine Cannot Be One-Sided, Russia Must Be Involved
  2. PM Modi Invites Zelenskyy To Visit India; Ukraine Prez Says He Would Be Happy To Travel To The 'Great' Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he and Biden also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for the early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.

The phone talks, initiated by Biden, came three days after Modi paid a high-profile visit to Kyiv during which he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi said. "We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," he said.

Following the unfolding political developments in Bangladesh, India has been consistently pressing to ensure the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine," it said.

Modi reiterated India's "consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy" and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability, it said. "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh," the PMO said.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia last month triggered criticism from the Biden administration and anguish in some Western capitals. The PMO said Modi and Biden also reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

Interestingly, Modi also had a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that figured cooperation under Quad among other issues. His phone talks with Biden and Albanese came amid speculation that this year's Quad summit may take place on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future in New York next month.

On Modi's conversation with Biden, the PMO said the prime minister conveyed his appreciation for the US president's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which it said is based on "shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties".

"The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity," it said. It said Modi received the call from Biden and that the two leaders agreed to stay in touch. (Agency inputs)

Read More

  1. India Makes It Clear: Peace Summits On Ukraine Cannot Be One-Sided, Russia Must Be Involved
  2. PM Modi Invites Zelenskyy To Visit India; Ukraine Prez Says He Would Be Happy To Travel To The 'Great' Nation
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIPRESIDENT BIDENINDIA US PARTNERSHIPINDIA US PARTNERSHIP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.