PM Modi Dials UK Counterpart Keir Starmer, Both Agree To Work For Early Free Trade Agreement

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Keir Starmer on assuming charge as Prime Minister of UK. Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) & newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (ANI/AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial.

Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election. As per an official statement, both the leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties. Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

On Friday PM Modi also thanked the UK’s former prime minister Rishi Sunak for his ‘admirable leadership’ and his active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during his term in office.

