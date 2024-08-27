ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Briefs President Putin On His Ukraine Visit, Reiterates Commitment for Early Return of Peace

By ETV Bharat English Team

A day after speaking to US President Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The Prime Minister also shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India’s firm commitment to support a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The Prime Minister shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

"Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," he further added.

Only on Monday, PM Modi called and briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace and stability to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Four days ago, PM Modi visited the war-ravaged Ukraine in Eastern Europe and met with its President Zelenskyy. After the conclusion of the Indian Prime Minister's visit, the Ukrainian president said, 'History was made'. PM Modi happens to be the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since it became an independent country in 1991. (With Agency Inputs)

