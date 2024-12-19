ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Speaks To King Charles, Reaffirms India-UK Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to UK's King Charles and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership. During their discussion, they reflected on the historic relationship and emphasized their shared goal of fostering deeper collaboration in various areas.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations which has been a cornerstone of bilateral relations, according to an official statement.

The conversation also touched upon the Commonwealth of Nations, with both leaders exchanging views on the outcomes of the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Samoa. Both countries are key members of the Commonwealth and the dialogue highlighted their dedication to advancing the organization’s goals.