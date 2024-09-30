ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu; Says 'Terrorism Has No Place In Our World'

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated that 'terrorism has no place in our world' while noting that India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today on the recent developments in West Asia.

The Prime Minister posted on X, saying "Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."

The killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has led to escalating tension in the West Asia region. Hezbollah, the Islamist militant group based in Lebanon, has officially confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike targeting the group's headquarters in Beirut on Friday.