PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu; Says 'Terrorism Has No Place In Our World'

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated that 'terrorism has no place in our world' while noting that India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today on the recent developments in West Asia.
The Prime Minister posted on X, saying "Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."
The killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has led to escalating tension in the West Asia region. Hezbollah, the Islamist militant group based in Lebanon, has officially confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike targeting the group's headquarters in Beirut on Friday.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had previously announced that Nasrallah, aged 64, was killed in the operation, which they named - Operation New Order.
The Israel-Hezbollah conflict is a long-standing and complex confrontation primarily between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. This conflict has roots in historical, political, and territorial disputes, particularly related to the Lebanese Civil War, the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, and the broader Arab-Israeli conflict.
Hezbollah was formed in the early 1980s, partly in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982. The group aims to resist Israeli presence in Lebanon and promote Shia Islamic governance.
A significant escalation occurred in July 2006 when Hezbollah launched a cross-border raid, capturing two Israeli soldiers. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion, leading to widespread destruction in Lebanon and significant casualties on both sides.