ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Speaks To Elon Musk; Discussed Collaboration In Technology And Innovation

PM Modi discussed various issues, including collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation, with billionaire Elon Musk on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk share a candid moment during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk share a candid moment during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the billionaire with a strong influence in the US administration, Elon Musk, as they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote after speaking to Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and Spacex, that they discussed various issues. "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," he said.

Modi added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains." Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing the federal workforce.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the billionaire with a strong influence in the US administration, Elon Musk, as they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote after speaking to Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and Spacex, that they discussed various issues. "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," he said.

Modi added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains." Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing the federal workforce.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI SPEAKS TO ELON MUSKELON MUSKPM MODIPM MODI MEET WITH ELON MUSK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.