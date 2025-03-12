ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Receives Mauritius' Highest Award

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received Mauritius' highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, calling it a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between the two nations. Modi, who is on a two-day state visit here, was conferred with the award by President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool at the island nation's 57th National Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the Highest National Award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour. It is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius," Modi said.

Through their hard work, these people wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity, he said. "I accept this award with full humility and gratitude. I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago, and to all their generations," he said.

"The award is an acknowledgement of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. It is a symbol of the shared hope and aspiration of the Global South," he said. "I also embrace this honour as a responsibility. I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India-Mauritius strategic partnership to greater heights," he said.

During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a port call to coincide with the National Day celebrations. "Honoured to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius! Wishing the people of Mauritius continued prosperity and success as we also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between our countries," Modi posted on X.

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour. Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition. This marks the 21st international award conferred upon Prime Minister Modi by a foreign nation.