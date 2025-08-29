PM Modi Presented With Traditional Daruma Doll In Japan

ETV Bharat / international

The Daruma doll is considered auspicious and a good luck charm in Japanese culture and is based on the legacy of Bodhidharma, an Indian monk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a Daruma doll by the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple, in Tokyo (ANI)
By PTI

Published : August 29, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a traditional Daruma doll, seen as a symbol of good luck, during his visit to Japan on Friday. Modi arrived in Tokyo in the morning on a two-day visit to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between India and Japan. The prime minister was presented a Daruma doll by Rev Seishi Hirose, Chief Priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple, Takasaki-Gunma, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

"This special gesture reaffirms the close civilisational and spiritual ties between India and Japan," it said.

The Daruma doll is considered auspicious and a good luck charm in Japanese culture. In a post on social media, PM Modi said it was an honour to meet Rev Seishi Hirose and expressed his gratitude to him for presenting the Daruma Doll.

"Daruma is considered to be an important cultural symbol in Japan and also has a connect with India. It is influenced by Bodhidharma, a noted monk," he wrote. Takasaki City in Gunma is the birthplace of the famous Daruma dolls.

The Daruma tradition in Japan is based on the legacy of Bodhidharma, an Indian monk from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, known in Japan as Daruma Daishi, who is said to have travelled here over a thousand years ago. Daruma Daishi is also considered to be a foundational figure in Zen Buddhism, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

