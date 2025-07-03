PM Modi On 5-Nation Tour: Here's Some Long Foreign Visits He Embarked Since 2014

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, covering Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. This week-long tour focuses on enhancing India's engagement with the Global South and forging partnerships across the Atlantic.
The ongoing tour has been marked as PM Modi's one of the longest foreign visits in his 11 years' tenure. In the past too, he had embarked on long international visits.
Here's a list of PM Modi's long foreign tours:
- November 11-19, 2014: PM Modi embarked on a nine-day tour to three countries Myanmar, Australia and Fiji. During this, he attended the East Asia and ASEAN-India Summits in Myanmar, the G20 Summit in Australia and held bilateral meetings with his Australian and Fijian counterparts.
- April 10-18, 2015: PM embarked on an eight-day visit to three Nations, France Germany and Canada.
- July 6-13, 2015: On an eight-day foreign visit, PM Modi visited five Central Asian Nations (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan,Kyrgyzstan,Tajikistan) and Russia, where he participated in the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the 2015 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits.
- June 4-8, 2016: On a five-day tour PM visited Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, USA and Mexico. The tour, beginning on June 4, saw PM Modi visiting Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the US and Mexico with an aim to bolster ties.
- May 29-June 3, 2017: On a six-day tour, PM visited Germany, Spain, Russia and France. He participated in Indo-German inter-governmental consultations. Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Spain in 30 years. PM Modi attended the 18th Indo-Russia Annual Summit and finally met the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
- July 23-28, 2018: On a five-day tour, PM visited Rwanda, Uganda & South Africa. He kicked off the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour with his visit to Rwanda, the first-ever by an Indian PM to the country. He attended the BRICS Summit in
- Johannesburg, South Africa.
- August 22-27, 2019: PM Modi on a five-day foreign tour, visited France, UAE & Bahrain. This included an official visit to France and state visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi attended the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.
- May 19-25, 2023: On a six-day visit, PM went to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He attended the G7 Hiroshima Leaders' Summit, the third Forum for India and Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and the Quad summit.
- November 16-21, 2024: During the five-day visit, PM Modi went To Nigeria, Brazil And Guyana. This was the first visit by a PM of India to Nigeria in 17 years since the establishment of India and Nigeria relations in 2007. PM visited Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit and co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in Guyana.