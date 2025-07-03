ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi On 5-Nation Tour: Here's Some Long Foreign Visits He Embarked Since 2014

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, covering Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. This week-long tour focuses on enhancing India's engagement with the Global South and forging partnerships across the Atlantic.

The ongoing tour has been marked as PM Modi's one of the longest foreign visits in his 11 years' tenure. In the past too, he had embarked on long international visits.