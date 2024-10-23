ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Iranian President On Margins Of BRICS Summit In Russia; Discusses Bilateral Ties, West Asia

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasised the need for peace in West Asia and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties, amid heightened tension between Iran and Israel.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," Modi wrote on X in both English and Persian.

This was their first meeting after Pezeshkian became president in July following his victory in snap elections. Pezeshkian succeeded President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The two leaders had a "fruitful discussion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing here.

"Both the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and the prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions," Misri said.

President Pezeshkian emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved, the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Pezeshkian on his recent victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran. He also welcomed Iran into the BRICS family.