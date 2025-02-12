ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Pichai In France, Discusses 'India’s Digital Transformation’

Google CEO Pichai discussed how Google and India can work together on country’s “digital transformation” with PM Modi on the sidelines of AI Action Summit.

In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris.
In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India. The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc. CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country’s “digital transformation”.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation," Pichai posted on X along with pictures.

The last meeting between Modi and Pichai was in September 2024 in New York. The Prime minister was in the US to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tuesday's plenary session of the mega event was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

On Tuesday at the summit, Modi made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, and transparency and is free from biases.

He also said the technology should be rooted in the local ecosystem for it to be effective and useful. Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society and is “writing the code for humanity in this century”. “We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity,” he said.

