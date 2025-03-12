ETV Bharat / international

Modi Meets Former Mauritius PM Ahead Of Participating In National Day Celebrations

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met former Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard here discussing various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Modi is on a two-day state visit to the island nation.

“Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. @KumarJugnauth,” Modi said in a post on X along with the photographs of the meeting.

Soon after, he met Lesjongard, an MP and the Leader of the Opposition in Mauritius. “We had a constructive exchange of views on aspects relating to boosting India-Mauritius friendship,” Modi said in another post on X.

Prior to these meetings, Modi had wished the people of Mauritius for their national day. “National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius. Looking forward to today’s programmes, including taking part in the celebrations,” he said in a post on X.