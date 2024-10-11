ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Discusses Way To Strengthen Ties With Laos Counterpart

Vientiane (Laos): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Friday held productive discussions aimed at further strengthening the ties between the two countries, including in key sectors like economic and defence.

Modi arrived here on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. And also attended ASEAN-India and East Asia summits to further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings. Modi also congratulated Lao PM on successfully hosting the 21st ASEAN-India and 19th East Asia Summits.

"Imparting new momentum to India-Laos partnership. PM @narendramodi and PM Sonexay Siphandone of Lao PDR held productive discussions aimed at further strengthening India-Laos ties, including in key sectors of cooperation such as heritage conservation & restoration, development partnership, capacity building, economic, defence, culture and people-to-people-ties-,-"External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two leaders also held productive talks on further strengthening India-Laos civilisational and contemporary ties. They discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation such as development partnership, capacity building, disaster management, renewable energy, heritage restoration, economic ties, defence collaboration, and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Siphandone thanked Prime Minister Modi's flood relief assistance provided to Lao PDR in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

The two leaders noted that the ongoing restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties, the statement said.

Modi and Siphandone also expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the countries in regional and multilateral fora. Prime Minister Siphandone reaffirmed India's role on the international stage. India has strongly supported Lao PDR's Chairmanship of ASEAN for 2024, the statement said.