PM Modi May Raise Issue Of Indians Stranded In Moscow With Prez Putin: FS Vinay Kwatra

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue of stranded Indian nationals in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi is all set to visit Moscow on 8-9 July for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Addressing a special media briefing here, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Moscow on the 8-9 July, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation for the 22nd Annual Summit."

He said as of now, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon of July 8 and President Putin will host a private dinner for the PM on the day of arrival.

"The next day, the PM's interactions would include an interface with the Indian community in Russia. As part of the programming elements, the PM will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin and thereafter the PM will visit the exhibition venue in Moscow," Kwatra said.

He noted that these engagements will be followed by a restricted-level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President.

On the issue of Indians stranded in Russia, who were allegedly duped into fighting for the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine, Kwatra reiterated that around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back to India, adding that PM Modi is expected to raise the issue with President Putin during his visit.

"We are looking into this matter very seriously. Around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back till now to India. We expect PM Modi to raise this issue," Kwatra said.

Pertinently, approximately 30-40 persons were allegedly duped into fighting for the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs and at least two Indians have died. Earlier, the MEA confirmed in April that among the Indian nationals who were working as support staff in the Russian Army, 10 have returned to India.