PM Modi Leaves For Home After Concluding Kuwait Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being bid farewell by Kuwaitan leaders as he departs for Delhi after completing his two-day visit to Kuwait, on Sunday. ( ANI )

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday left for home after wrapping up his two-day "successful" visit to Kuwait during which the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, marking a new era of bilateral cooperation and growth.

"Thank you Kuwait! This visit was historic and will greatly enhance our bilateral relations. I thank the Government and people of Kuwait for their warmth. I also thank the PM of Kuwait for the special gesture of coming to the airport for the see-off," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi's visit to Kuwait was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. In a special gesture, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah came to off Modi at the airport as he left for India.

"A historic & successful visit to Kuwait concludes! PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During his visit, Modi held extensive talks with the country's top leadership, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with whom he discussed boosting ties in information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure and security.