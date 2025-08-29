ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, Ishiba Stress On India-Japan Partnership For Peace, Stability Of Region; MOUs Signed

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on the importance of India-Japan partnership for global peace and security while his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba asserted that the two nations can co-create solutions as they share fundamental values.

Modi, who is in Japan on a two-day visit, held talks with Ishiba and Japanese Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga. He is also set to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Addressing a joint press conference in Tokyo, PM Modi termed Japan as India's "natural and democratic partner" and said that their partnership, which is rooted in mutual trust, is not only important for the two nations but for global peace and security. He said Japanese technology and Indian talent are a "winning combination" and rapid progress is being made in sectors of ports, aviation and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership.

"We are both of the same opinion that as the world's two largest economies and vibrant democracies, our partnership is extremely important not only for our two countries but also for global peace and stability. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world," PM Modi said.

Inviting his Japanese counterpart to India for the next India-Japan Annual Summit, PM Modi said, the two countries carry a common dream of peace, progress and prosperity. "We have similar concerns about terrorism and cyber security and our common interests are linked to defence and maritime security. We have decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of defence industry and innovation. India and Japan partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by our shared values ​​and beliefs. Together, we carry a common dream of peace, progress and prosperity of our people and for the world," he said.

Prime Minister said India has set an investment goal of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in the next 10 years and special emphasis will be laid on connecting the small and medium enterprises and startups of the two countries. Also under the human resources exchange programme, there will be an exchange of five lakh people in different sectors in the next five years, he said adding that 50,000 skilled Indians will actively contribute to the economy of Japan.

"Today we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We have laid a roadmap for the next decade. At the core of our vision are investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and state-prefecture partnership," he said.