PM Modi Invited To Egypt's Gaza Peace Summit; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Attend

A police vehicle passes past flags of participating countries at a summit hosted by the Egyptian government to celebrate the signing Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal at the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: India would be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at Monday's Gaza Peace Summit to be chaired by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports, was invited by Trump and al-Sisi to attend the “peace summit”, with the last-minute invitation given to the PM on Saturday. ANI reported that India would be represented by Singh at the event.

Several world leaders, including the UN chief, would attend the summit. The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries", Sisi's office said.

It will aim "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability".