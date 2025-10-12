PM Modi Invited To Egypt's Gaza Peace Summit; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Attend
The summit in the town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: India would be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at Monday's Gaza Peace Summit to be chaired by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports, was invited by Trump and al-Sisi to attend the “peace summit”, with the last-minute invitation given to the PM on Saturday. ANI reported that India would be represented by Singh at the event.
Several world leaders, including the UN chief, would attend the summit. The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries", Sisi's office said.
It will aim "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability".
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will attend, as will Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez of Spain. French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.
The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said. "The plan offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation," the spokesperson added.
Jordan's King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media. There was no immediate word on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, while Hamas has said it will not take part.
Hossam Badran, a Hamas political bureau member, told AFP in an interview that the Palestinian militant group "will not be involved". Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during previous talks on Gaza, he said. (Agency inputs)
