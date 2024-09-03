PM Modi Inaugurates New Chancery Premises Of Indian High Commission In Brunei

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Chancery premises of the High Commission of India in Brunei today. On the occasion, he lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque.
Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration. He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that the first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s health care and education sectors has been well acknowledged.
The Chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations.
The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere.
PM Modi arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan on an official visit today at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.
Upon arrival in Bandar Seri Begawan, Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei.
Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium.
