ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Inaugurates New Chancery Premises Of Indian High Commission In Brunei

Brunei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Chancery premises of the High Commission of India in Brunei today. On the occasion, he lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque.

Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration. He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s health care and education sectors has been well acknowledged.

The Chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations.