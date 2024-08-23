PM Modi Hands over BHISHM Cubes to Ukraine

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes to the Government of Ukraine on Friday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the humanitarian assistance. The Cubes will help in the expeditious treatment of the injured and contribute to saving precious lives.

Each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations. It also includes surgical equipment for a basic Operation Room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube can handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate power and oxygen in limited amounts. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the Cube.

The gesture underscores India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi undertook a visit to Ukraine on 23 August , at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1992. Both Leaders expressed mutual interest in working towards elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future. They reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries based on mutual trust, respect, and openness.

According to the joint statement issued following the talks between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelensky, the leaders reviewed the steady and positive trajectory of bilateral ties that have strengthened significantly over the last three decades, and appreciated the role played by regular engagements between India and Ukraine at various levels. This includes their meetings in Apulia in June 2024 and in Hiroshima in May 2023 on the margins of the G7 Summits, the visit of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to New Delhi in March 2024, multiple interactions and telephone conversations between the External Affairs Minister of India and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; between the National Security Advisor of India and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the 9th round of Foreign Office Consultations held in Kyiv in July 2023, in enhancing mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation.

They appreciated the participation of Ukrainian official delegations in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, and the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

The Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.