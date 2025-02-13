ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi's Gifts To French President, First Lady Rich With Indian Traditions

PM Modi gifted Dokra artwork to French President Macron and exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to first lady of France. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a Dokra artwork, depicting musicians with studded stonework, to French President Emmanuel Macron and an exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to the first lady of France, officials said on Wednesday.

The Dokra art is a renowned metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcasing intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique.

Rooted in the region's rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music, the officials said.

The gift to the first lady traces its origin to the rich traditions of Rajasthan and symbolises masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty, nature and grace, the officials said.

Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan's rich tradition of metalwork, they added. On a two-day visit to the European country, Modi had also brought gifts for the two sons and a daughter of US Vice President J D Vance, who was in France.