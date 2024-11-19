ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, President Macron Discuss Working Closely In Space, Energy Sectors

MEA said PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed ways to strengthen India-France ties in areas of trade and investment, technology, AI, DPI.

PM Modi, President Macron Discuss Working Closely In Space, Energy Sectors
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its post on X, described the meeting as advancing India-France Strategic Partnership. (ANI)
By PTI

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

The prime minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year. "It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," Modi said in a post on X late on Monday.

"We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," he added.

The prime minister also posted pictures of him greeting Macron and the meeting.“It is always a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, as our partnership with India is both rich and multifaced,” Macron posted on X.

“We reviewed the progress on the initiatives launched during my State visit last January, as well as key international issues,” he added in the post and also posted a small video showing the two leaders hugging and sharing a laugh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its post on X, described the meeting as "advancing India-France Strategic Partnership". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit," it said in the post.

"The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-France ties in the areas of trade and investment, technology, AI, DPI. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific," the MEA added in the post. Modi -- who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, the UK, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders. Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday.

TAGGED:

RIO DE JANEIRO PM MODI PRESIDENT MACRON G20 MEET



