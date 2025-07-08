PM Modi Accorded Musical Welcome In Brasilia With Batala Mundo Band Performance

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at the Brasilia airport on his arrival on Monday evening (local time), with the Batala Mundo band performing traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "At Brasilia airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, in particular the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil."

The Indian community in Brazil was also present at the airport to greet the Prime Minister. In another post, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots."

Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, also shared details of the reception, saying, "Taking new strides in India-Brazil steadfast partnership. PM Narendra Modi has landed in the capital city of Brasilia on a State Visit to Brazil."

"On arrival, he was warmly received by Mr. Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defence of Brazil, at the airport. The welcome was made delightfully musical by the traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance." Jaiswal added.

After arriving at his hotel in Brasilia on Monday (local time), PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including children who had gathered with Indian flags to welcome him.

The PM also witnessed a cultural performance upon arrival at the hotel in Brasilia. He appreciated the artists and interacted with them after their performances ended. He also witnessed a spiritual performance at the hotel. He also took a picture with the artists who performed to welcome him at the hotel.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two nations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

