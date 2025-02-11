ETV Bharat / international

Artificial Intelligence Is Writing The Code For Humanity In This Century: PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris

PM Modi asserted there was a need to build quality data sets which are "free from biases" to develop open-source systems.

Artificial Intelligence Is Writing The Code For Humanity: PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the audience at the Grand Palais during the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Updated : Feb 11, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant statements on artificial intelligence as he addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris which he and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired.

Asserting that AI is reshaping the polity, economy, security and society, PM Modi said it was "writing the code for humanity in this century". Making a strong case for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for AI to uphold shared values and address risks, the Prime Minister said AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more.

PM Modi asserted that there was a need to build quality data sets which are "free from biases" to develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency.

On fear of loss of jobs due to AI, Phistory has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. "Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said.

Speaking of the nation's achievements in AI, PM Modi said India was "ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is good for all". "Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. We are developing AI applications for the public good," he said.

"We are at the dawn of an AI age that will save the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines being superior in intelligence to humans but no one holds the key to our collective future and shares destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," the PM said.

"I am grateful to my friend President Macron for hosting this summit and for inviting me to co-chair it," the Prime Minister said.

