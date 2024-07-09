PM Modi Conferred With Russia's Most Prestigious Civilian Honour

Moscow (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries here.

PM Narendra Modi was conferred With Russia's most prestigious civilian honour (ANI)

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," Modi said in a post on X after receiving the award at a ceremony.

The Kremlin stated that the Prime Minister of India was awarded the award for outstanding services in developing the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the Russian and Indian people.

Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest state decoration of Russia.

The Order of St. Andrew the First-Called is awarded to prominent government and public figures, military leaders, outstanding representatives of science, culture, art and various sectors of the economy for exceptional services that contribute to the prosperity, greatness and glory of Russia, ensuring its national security and sovereignty.

It is also given to heads and leaders of governments of foreign countries for their outstanding contribution in developing relations with Moscow. It was abolished in 1918 and restored in 1998 by the Decree of the President of Russia.

The order has a badge, a star, an order chain and an order ribbon – silk, moire, blue. Those awarded for distinction in combat are presented with the badge and star of the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called with swords.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Russi and held bi-lateral talks with Russian President Putin. He also addressed the Indian diaspora here and spoke on a range of subjects. This is PM Modi's first abroad visit after assuming office for the third consecutive time.