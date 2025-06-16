ETV Bharat / international

'It's An Honour For The 140 Cr Indians....': PM Modi Conferred With Cyprus' Highest Civilian Award

PM Modi arrived at Cyprus as part of his three-nation tour on Sunday and today, Cyprus President awarded him the highest civilian award.

'It's An Honour For 140 Cr Indians....': PM Modi Conferred With Cyprus' Highest Civilian Award
PM Modi with Cyprus President (PM Modi's X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III', the highest-civilian honour of Cyprus during his three-nation tour on Monday, said this is an honour for not only himself but for the 140 crore Indians. He has dedicated the award to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Cyprus and a tribute to their aspiration and strength.

"Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," he wrote on his X handle.

Receiving the award from the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President, the government, and the people of Cyprus and dedicated it to the longstanding warm ties between India and Cyprus which are built on shared values and mutual trust. He further noted that the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress.

The Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasised that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity.

"This is not only an honour for myself but the 140 crore Indians, their strength and aspirations and the country's cultural brotherhood. It reflects strong friendship between the two countries and their values."

The PM said that the award symbolises peace, strength and unity. "I understand the importance of this award and believe that the active partnership between the two countries will reach newer heights and together help in strengthening development," he said.

PM Modi was earlier accorded a welcome by the Cyprus President at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. He had arrived here on Sunday as part of his visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III', the highest-civilian honour of Cyprus during his three-nation tour on Monday, said this is an honour for not only himself but for the 140 crore Indians. He has dedicated the award to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Cyprus and a tribute to their aspiration and strength.

"Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," he wrote on his X handle.

Receiving the award from the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President, the government, and the people of Cyprus and dedicated it to the longstanding warm ties between India and Cyprus which are built on shared values and mutual trust. He further noted that the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress.

The Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasised that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity.

"This is not only an honour for myself but the 140 crore Indians, their strength and aspirations and the country's cultural brotherhood. It reflects strong friendship between the two countries and their values."

The PM said that the award symbolises peace, strength and unity. "I understand the importance of this award and believe that the active partnership between the two countries will reach newer heights and together help in strengthening development," he said.

PM Modi was earlier accorded a welcome by the Cyprus President at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. He had arrived here on Sunday as part of his visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODICYPRUS PRESIDENTMODI THREE NATION TOURCYPRUS HIGHEST CIVILIAN AWARDCYPRUS HONOURS MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.