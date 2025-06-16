'It's An Honour For The 140 Cr Indians....': PM Modi Conferred With Cyprus' Highest Civilian Award

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III', the highest-civilian honour of Cyprus during his three-nation tour on Monday, said this is an honour for not only himself but for the 140 crore Indians. He has dedicated the award to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Cyprus and a tribute to their aspiration and strength.

"Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," he wrote on his X handle.

Receiving the award from the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President, the government, and the people of Cyprus and dedicated it to the longstanding warm ties between India and Cyprus which are built on shared values and mutual trust. He further noted that the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress.

The Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasised that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity.

"This is not only an honour for myself but the 140 crore Indians, their strength and aspirations and the country's cultural brotherhood. It reflects strong friendship between the two countries and their values."

The PM said that the award symbolises peace, strength and unity. "I understand the importance of this award and believe that the active partnership between the two countries will reach newer heights and together help in strengthening development," he said.

PM Modi was earlier accorded a welcome by the Cyprus President at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. He had arrived here on Sunday as part of his visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.