PM Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Civilian Award, Dedicates It To 1.4 Billion Indians

New Delhi/Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday added another accolade to his name when he was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', by the Brazilian President.
This award in Brazil reportedly marks the 26th International recognition bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed the office in May 2014.
The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi's significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.
In his reaction, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for the distinguished honour and dedicated the award to 1.4 billion people of India and to the deep-rooted India-Brazil friendship and the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.
"Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said during a joint press statement with Lula after their delegation-level talks.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Lula, the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil. This illustrates the deep affection that the Brazilian people have for the Indian people. May our friendship reach the heights of success in the times to come," he added.
"Football is the soul of Brazil, while cricket is the passion of Indians. Whether the ball goes beyond the boundary or is in the goal post, a partnership of $20 billion is not difficult," the Prime Minister said.
Hailing PM Modi, former Union minister Smriti Irani said, "This honour is a fitting recognition of his statesmanship and India's growing role in shaping the world order."
Senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This recognition is a testament to his (PM Modi's) leadership and vision, which have elevated India's presence on the world stage."
Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal called it "yet another proud moment in Bharat’s global ascent". "This is the 26th international award for PM Modi, a glowing tribute to his visionary leadership and tireless efforts that continue to elevate India's stature worldwide," he said.
