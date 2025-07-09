ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Civilian Award, Dedicates It To 1.4 Billion Indians

New Delhi/Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday added another accolade to his name when he was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', by the Brazilian President.

This award in Brazil reportedly marks the 26th International recognition bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed the office in May 2014.

The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi's significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

In his reaction, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for the distinguished honour and dedicated the award to 1.4 billion people of India and to the deep-rooted India-Brazil friendship and the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said during a joint press statement with Lula after their delegation-level talks.