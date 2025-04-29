ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Congratulates Canada's Mark Carney On Election Victory

Mark Carney's Liberal Party registered a historic victory in the Canadian elections.

PM Modi Congratulates Canada's Mark Carney On Election Victory
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to supporters on stage at his campaign headquarters after the Liberal Party won the Canadian election in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP)
By PTI

April 29, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian leader Mark Carney on the electoral victory of his Liberal Party, and said that he was looking forward to unlocking greater opportunities for people of the two nations.

Carney's Liberal Party registered a historic victory in the Canadian elections. "Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory," Modi said in a social media post.

"India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties," he said.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people," Modi added. India-Canada ties came under severe strain under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

