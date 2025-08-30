ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Calls For Deeper India-Japan State-Prefecture Cooperation In Meet With 16 Governors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the Governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday. There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo."

"PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress," it said.