ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Begins Russia Visit Today, Kremlin Says West Watching Trip With 'Jealousy'

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. ( AP )

Moscow: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Russia visit for summit-level talks with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin said the West was watching the trip with 'jealousy.'

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. It will be Modi's first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The two leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday while announcing the high-level visit starting on Monday.

The programme of Prime Minister Modi in Moscow will be extensive and the two leaders will be able to have informal talks, Peskov said in an interview with Russia's state-run VGTRK television channel on Saturday.

Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well, he said.

Peskov said that Russian-Indian relations are at the level of strategic partnership. He said that there would be both one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and those involving delegations.

"We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations," he was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

Peskov also emphasised that the West is closely and jealously watching Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Russia.