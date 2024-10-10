ETV Bharat / international

India's Act East Policy Given New Energy, Direction And Momentum To Ties With ASEAN: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses India-ASEAN Summit ( X@BJP4India )

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's Act East Policy has given new energy, new direction and new momentum to ties with ASEAN.

