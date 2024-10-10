Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's Act East Policy has given new energy, new direction and new momentum to ties with ASEAN.
India's Act East Policy Given New Energy, Direction And Momentum To Ties With ASEAN: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's Act East Policy has given new energy, new direction and new momentum to ties with ASEAN.
PM Modi addresses India-ASEAN Summit (X@BJP4India)
Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's Act East Policy has given new energy, new direction and new momentum to ties with ASEAN.
Last Updated : 3 minutes ago