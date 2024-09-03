ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Arrives in Brunei, the First Leg of Two-Nation Visit

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Brunei on the first leg of his two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss ways to boost bilateral ties. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India's historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore as he began his three-day visit to the two countries. "Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights," Modi said in his departure statement in New Delhi issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the MEA earlier said.