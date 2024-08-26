PM Modi, Albanese Meet Sets the Tone for Quad Summit to Be Hosted by India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and took stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Both leaders took stock of progress in the bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.”
The talk assumes significance as India will be hosting the Quad Leaders Summit later this year. The Quad comprises India, Australia, Japan and the US and this would be US President Joe Biden's last meeting abroad. The Quad leaders' summit was supposed to take place in January this year, but had to be postponed as Biden was not able to attend it.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic alliance involving four major Indo-Pacific democracies: the United States, Japan, India and Australia. The group's primary objective is to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, countering China's growing influence in the area. India plays a crucial role in the Quad. Its strategic location between the Middle East, Central Asia and Southeast Asia makes it a vital player in maintaining regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. India's proximity to critical maritime routes also enhances its importance within the Quad.
India has a significant interest in ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean, which is vital for its trade and energy supply routes. Through the Quad, India collaborates with its partners on maritime security initiatives, including joint naval exercises like the Malabar exercise. New Delhi sees the Quad as a platform to counterbalance China's influence in the region, especially in light of ongoing border disputes between India and China. The Quad provides India with a multilateral framework to engage with like-minded countries to address regional challenges posed by China's assertiveness.
The Quad also aims to enhance economic collaboration among member countries. India, as a rapidly growing economy, plays a key role in these discussions, particularly in areas like technology, infrastructure, and supply chain resilience. It is pertinent to note that India is increasingly recognized as a hub for technology and innovation. Within the Quad framework, India contributes to discussions on emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation, aligning with the group's broader goals of maintaining a rules-based order in the digital space.
The Quad has also expanded its scope to address global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. India, known as the "pharmacy of the world," played a critical role in the Quad's vaccine initiative, contributing to global vaccine distribution efforts. India's active participation in the Quad demonstrates its commitment to a multipolar world and a stable Indo-Pacific region. As the Quad evolves, India's role is likely to grow, reflecting its increasing global influence and strategic importance.
In a significant development, the foreign ministers of the Quad nations convened in Tokyo, Japan in July this year to reassert their shared commitment, common principles, and collective capabilities aimed at upholding and fortifying the international order for the greater good of the global community.
During their discussions, the ministers delved into shared challenges and put forth their respective visions for fostering stability and prosperity in collaboration with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Additionally, they outlined their proactive plans for the Quad to deliver tangible benefits for the region, demonstrating a concerted effort towards constructive engagement and positive impact.
The formation of the Quad in November 2017 marked a pivotal moment as Australia, India, Japan, and the US united to address the long-standing need for a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring that they remain free from any unwarranted influence.
