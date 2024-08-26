ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, Albanese Meet Sets the Tone for Quad Summit to Be Hosted by India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and took stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Both leaders took stock of progress in the bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.”

The talk assumes significance as India will be hosting the Quad Leaders Summit later this year. The Quad comprises India, Australia, Japan and the US and this would be US President Joe Biden's last meeting abroad. The Quad leaders' summit was supposed to take place in January this year, but had to be postponed as Biden was not able to attend it.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic alliance involving four major Indo-Pacific democracies: the United States, Japan, India and Australia. The group's primary objective is to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, countering China's growing influence in the area. India plays a crucial role in the Quad. Its strategic location between the Middle East, Central Asia and Southeast Asia makes it a vital player in maintaining regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. India's proximity to critical maritime routes also enhances its importance within the Quad.

India has a significant interest in ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean, which is vital for its trade and energy supply routes. Through the Quad, India collaborates with its partners on maritime security initiatives, including joint naval exercises like the Malabar exercise. New Delhi sees the Quad as a platform to counterbalance China's influence in the region, especially in light of ongoing border disputes between India and China. The Quad provides India with a multilateral framework to engage with like-minded countries to address regional challenges posed by China's assertiveness.

The Quad also aims to enhance economic collaboration among member countries. India, as a rapidly growing economy, plays a key role in these discussions, particularly in areas like technology, infrastructure, and supply chain resilience. It is pertinent to note that India is increasingly recognized as a hub for technology and innovation. Within the Quad framework, India contributes to discussions on emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation, aligning with the group's broader goals of maintaining a rules-based order in the digital space.