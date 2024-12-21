ETV Bharat / international

'It Took Four Decades For An Indian PM To Travel To Kuwait': PM Modi During His Visit To The Gulf Nation

PM Modi said looking at all the members of the diaspora in Kuwait, it felt like a mini India was gathered there.

'It Took Four Decades For An Indian PM To Travel To Kuwait': PM Modi To Diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival, at a hotel in Kuwait City on Saturday. (ANI)
Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait’s canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a 'New Kuwait'.

Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was addressing a gathering of the Indian community here. His visit to Kuwait is the first for any Indian Prime Minister to this Gulf nation in 43 years.

“It takes you four hours to reach here from India but it took four decades for an Indian PM to travel to Kuwait,” he said.

Greeting the gathering for the series of festivals that would be celebrated over the next few weeks, Modi said, “You all have come from different parts of India, but looking at all of you, it feels like a mini India has gathered here.”

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed with the essence of India's talent, technology and tradition,” he added.

India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by 'New Kuwait', he added.

