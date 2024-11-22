ETV Bharat / international

India Never Moved Ahead With Expansionist Mindset; Stayed Away From Grabbing Resources Of Others: PM Modi

Georgetown: India has never moved forward with the expansionist mindset and always stayed away from the feeling of grabbing others' resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The prime minister's comments during an address at a special session of the Parliament of Guyana came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour as well as conflicts arising out of territorial disputes.

Modi, referring to geopolitical tensions, said it is time to identify the conditions leading to conflicts and remove them.

"Today, there are so many challenges like terrorism, drugs, cybercrime, that only by fighting them, we will be able to shape the future of our coming generations," he said.

"And this is possible only when we give centre stage to democracy first - humanity first. India has always spoken based on principles, trust and transparency," Modi said.

"If even one country, even one region is left behind, then our global goals will never be achieved. That is why India says -- every nation matters," he added.

Showcasing India's foreign policy approach, Modi noted that India has never moved forward with selfishness.

"We have never moved forward with the feeling of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the feeling of occupying resources, grabbing resources," he said.

"I believe, be it space or sea, these should not be subjects of universal conflict but cooperation. This is not the time for conflict for the world either," he said.

The prime minister said, "This is the time to identify the conditions that create conflict and remove them".

Highlighting India's priority to ensure the welfare of the developing nations, Modi said a united voice of the Global South is crucial.

"This is the time for the awakening of the Global South," he said, adding democracy is in "India's DNA, in our vision and our conduct".