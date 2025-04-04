ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Offers Linking UPI With Payment Systems Of BIMSTEC Nations

Bangkok: Seeking to impart fresh impetus to the BIMSTEC grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed linking India’s UPI with the payment systems of the member nations, a move that could boost trade, business and tourism within the region.

Addressing the sixth BIMSTEC Summit here, the Prime Minister also proposed to set up a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, organise annual business summits and explore promoting trade in local currencies within the region. At the outset, the Prime Minister offered his condolences for the loss of lives and property in Myanmar and Thailand in the devastating earthquake on March 28.

Modi also proposed establishing a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India to collaborate on disaster preparedness, relief and rehabilitation. The BIMSTEC Summit, hosted by Thailand, is attended by leaders from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The BIMSTEC Summit adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030 to realise the shared commitment to prosperity, security, and inclusivity in the Bay of Bengal region. “BIMSTEC serves as a bridge connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia. It is emerging as an effective platform to open new avenues of regional connectivity, cooperation, and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continually expand the scope and capabilities of the BIMSTEC grouping, welcomed the institutionalisation of the Home Ministers Mechanism and offered to host the first meeting in India.