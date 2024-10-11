Solutions To Conflicts Must Not Come From Battlefield: PM Modi At East Asia Summit

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressed the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts. He reiterated his belief that this is not an era of war, stating, "Solutions to problems must not come from the battlefield."

Highlighting terrorism as a significant threat to global peace and security, Modi called for collaboration among forces that believe in humanity to combat this challenge. He stressed the necessity of respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws.

He also stated that ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world are significantly affecting nations in the Global South. He emphasised the adverse consequences these conflicts have on development and stability in these countries.

He also emphasised the importance of security in the South China Sea, stating that the region's stability is crucial for the entire Indo-Pacific. He advocated for maritime activities to be conducted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to ensure freedom of navigation and airspace.

At the outset of his address, PM Modi expressed condolences for those affected by Typhoon Yagi, noting India's humanitarian assistance through 'Operation Sadbhav.' he reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN unity and the Five-point Consensus regarding Mayanmar, advocating for engagement to restore democracy in the country.

The East Asia Summit is considered a significant pillar of India's Act East Policy, with Modi being the only leader to have participated in nine out of the 19 summits held to date. PM Modi was the first leader to be invited to address the summit after the host and incoming chair.