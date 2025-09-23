ETV Bharat / international

PM Keir Starmer Gets 'Living Bridge' Honour For Role In Concluding India-UK FTA

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he hosts representatives of the Civil Nuclear industry at a reception at Lancaster House in London, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 to mark the announcement of a new UK-US partnership on nuclear. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been awarded a 'Living Bridge' honour for his role in championing closer bilateral relations and clinching the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Seema Malhotra, Britain's Indian-origin Minister for the Indo-Pacific in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), accepted the honour on behalf of Starmer at a ceremony in the House of Lords complex in London on Monday evening.

The annual Living Bridge Awards, organised by the UK-based strategic consultancy India Business Group (IBG), also recognised New Delhi-based GMR Group multinational conglomerate, British Indian businessman G P Hinduja, KPMG UK chair Bina Mehta, and the University of Southampton for their role in bringing India and the UK closer across sectors.

“This deal (FTA) will assist businesses to trade with India with confidence and security – taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the complementary nature of the two economies and India’s rapid growth,” said a Downing Street spokesperson, in response to the honour.

The FTA, known as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), aims to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 once its UK parliamentary ratification process is completed by next year.