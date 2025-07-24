ETV Bharat / international

Plane Carrying 49 People Crashes In Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region

Rescuers found the fuselage of an Antonov-24 passenger plane in Russia's far east, Russia's emergencies ministry said Thursday.

A plane carrying 49 people has disappeared from radar in Russia's far eastern region of Amur.
Representational Image (AP)
AP (Associated Press)

July 24, 2025

Updated : July 24, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

Moscow: A plane carrying 49 people disappeared from radar and crashed over Russia’s Far Eastern Amur region, local officials said Thursday. The Antonov-24 plane was headed to the city of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk, Regional Governor Vassily Orlov wrote on Telegram.

Forty-three passengers, including five children, as well as six crew members, were on board the flight from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border.

Rescuers found the fuselage of an Antonov-24 passenger plane in Russia's far east, Russia's emergencies ministry. "An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," the ministry said on Telegram.

Russia Today reported that the crash site was some 15km from the destination. The Antonov-24, developed in the 1950s, is widely used in Russia for both cargo and passenger transport. More than 1,000 units of the aircraft were produced, according to RT.

